Blackfalds seeking food service operators for Abbey Centre concession

The Town of Blackfalds is now looking for food service contractors to work the concession at the Abbey Master Builder Centre.

On Tuesday, the town announced it is seeking proposals from experienced and qualified contractors to provide food and beverage services and ensure the “best level of service” is being offered to guests and users of the facility.

“This is a great opportunity to foster the entrepreneurial spirit in Blackfalds, while maintaining a popular service at our newest facility,” said Town of Blackfalds Director of Community Services Sean Barnes in a release.

The application process will close Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. A decision will be made in early January, with successful applicants expected to start Feb. 1, 2019.

The opportunity became available following the departure of two brothers who had been running the concession who are moving on to other ventures.

Given the Abbey Centre is considered to be one of the premiere tourist destinations and recreational facilities in Central Alberta, the town believes it’s a prime, unique opportunity for food service contractors to grow their businesses at their busiest facility.

The Abbey Centre first opened in 2014, and welcomes over 150,000 members and guests annually. With an aim to provide recreation and encourage active lifestyles and cultural activities, the facility includes a child minding space, indoor play space, a field house gymnasium, running track, an outdoor aquatic centre, fitness centre, meeting rooms, as well as a playground, community gym and amphitheatre outside the building. It’s also played host to numerous regional and community events, from concerts, marathon runs, and indoor rowing competitions, to festivals and trade shows.

The town believes the Abbey Centre, which is also tied in to trail and park systems, is a factor in their ongoing growth – which has averaged nine per cent annually over the past decade, according to municipal census results – and earned Blackfalds the title of one of Canada’s youngest and fastest growing communities.

Details and more information can be found on the Blackfalds Economic Development website at blackfalds.ecdev.org, or through the town website at www.blackfalds.com.