Blackfalds RCMP solve $2 million fraud investigation

A 53-year-old has been nabbed for fraud in excess of $2 million by the Blackfalds RCMP and Red Deer Financial Crimes Unit.

Dane Michael Skinner of Sylvan Lake is charged with fraud, laundering proceeds of crime and two counts of uttering threats after investigation into offences occuring between Dec. 5, 2007 and Feb. 28, 2013 in the City of Lacombe. Offences involved two numbered companies – 1518869 Alberta Ltd. and 1367158 Alberta Ltd. – as well as N.E.X.T. Legacy Technologies Ltd.

It is alleged he misrepresented and advertised a revolutionary fracking product which resulted in “lucrative” financial gains. Numerous victims were enticed to invest in his company and lossses to investors were reported to be over $2.6 million.

“This fraud was very elaborate and consequently, our investigation has been very elaborate and has involved substantial resources and time,” said Cst. Bill Lewadniuk of the financial crimes unit. “We hope that this successful outcome brings a sense of closure to the multitude of victims affected by this crime.”

Blackfalds RCMP received a referral on this complaint in Sept. 2013 and launched an investigation. Various RCMP unit officers as well as the financial crimes unit worked together to conduct and solve the investigation.

Skinner has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on August 8, 2018.

Blackfalds RCMP wish to remind the public that if they feel they have been a victim of this or any other fraud to contact their local police.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.