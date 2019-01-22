Blackfalds RCMP seeking more information on bus collision and car jacking in Red Deer County

Blackfalds RCMP are looking for more information about a stolen truck recovered Tuesday, Jan. 22 following a bus jacking and car collision.

At approximately 8:12 a.m. RCMP responded to a 911 call about a car jacking that had just occurred, after a male driving a truck collided with a school bus on Twp Rd. 372 and R.R. 281 – just south of the Red Deer Airport.

According to a police report, when a passerby stopped to offer assistance, the male truck driver pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded her vehicle, fleeing westbound on Twp Rd. 372 in her Mitsubishi Outlander.

The school bus , serving Penhold schools and connected to the Chinook’s Edge School Division, had seven children on board. All were assessed and cleared at the scene by EMT. Two children were treated for minor injuries and all released.

RCMP are now looking for a silver 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with the Alberta licence plate number BNR6558, as well as the male driver suspect. The public is warned not to approach the vehicle or suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 5’11” tall with dark wavy hair. He had a black skull bandanna covering the lower half of his face, a dark jacket with a hood covering his head and dark cargo pants.

Anyone who comes across the Mitsubishi Outlander or the driver are asked to call 911 immediately, or if the vehicle is abandoned, Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3333.

As for the vehicle involved in the collision with the bus, further investigation revealed it to be one stolen from Fountain Tire in Drumheller on Jan. 15, and the following day was associated with a break and enter in Bashaw, Alta., as well as an incident of shots fired in Three Hills.

RCMP had been working to locate the truck Although Blackfalds RCMP recovered the truck during the Tuesday morning incident, they are now looking for more information about the timeline of activities of the truck between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22.

The public is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP if anyone saw the truck throughout the last week, but should note that the vehicle was not damaged prior to the Tuesday morning incident.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or use the “P3 Tips” app available in both the Apple App and Google Play stores.