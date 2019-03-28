Blackfalds RCMP respond to threat at NOVA Chemicals

A threat directed at the NOVA Chemicals Plant in the Joffre, Alta. area has caught the attention of Blackfalds RCMP.

RCMP did not specify what the threat was, but said they became aware of it earlier in the day on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

As per the media release, the RCMP said they have taken action to determine the validity of the threat and ensure safety of both employees and area residents, adding the “RCMP take matters such as this very seriously.”

Resources are in place and will remain in the area to confirm property is safe.

NOVA Chemicals’ Joffre site, located approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Red Deer in Lacombe County, and is among the largest ethylene and polyethylene production complexes in the world. The site itself has five different manufacturing facilities, with three dedicated to ethylene production, and two for polyethylene production.