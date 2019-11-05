Blackfalds RCMP make arrest in attempted Blackfalds Motor Inn robbery

Blackfalds RCMP have arrested a 27-year-old Red Deer man following an attempted robbery at the Blackfalds Motor Inn.

Ryan Allan Bell was taken into custody by RCMP Nov. 1 after RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call at 12:42 a.m. with reports a man fired a shot in the bar, and was being held by bar patrons while he attempted to rob the bar.

Responding officers launched an investigation where it was determined that one shot was fired, but not towards any person. Another shot from the gun was discharged during a struggle for the gun, however no one in the bar was injured from either of the gun shots.

Bell is charged with 14 criminal charges – most of which are firearms related, including the reckless discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence. Investigation into the incident continues.

He is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Red Deer on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

The Blackfalds Motor in is located on Hwy 2A in the Town of Blackfalds, which is about 17.4 kilometres north of Red Deer, and 141.4 kilometres south of Edmonton.