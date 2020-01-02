Blackfalds RCMP looking for suspects in gunpoint car jacking

Blackfalds RCMP are searching for two male suspects alleged to have stolen a car at gunpoint New Year’s Day.

RCMP responded to a complaint of an armed robbery on Range Road 272A near Blackfalds at 9:30 p.m.

Four males sat in two separate cars, when a green Dodge Ram truck stopped on the road. Two males from the truck showed the occupants what appeared to be shotguns, took the keys to the occupied Mitsubishi Lancer, and slashed the tires on the second vehicle, rendering it undriveable.

One suspect then fled in a grey, four-door Lancer with licence plate CDS4455, and the other fled in the Dodge Ram.

Both male suspects are described as Caucasian and being in their early twenties.

Suspect #1

– Approximately 5’8” to 6’ tall / slightly chubby

– Blond eyebrows

– Wearing a green bandanna on his face / black hat

– Tattoos on his neck and hands

Suspect #2

– Approximately 5’5” to 5’8” tall / skinny

– Clean shaven, one tattoo on his hand

– Wearing a grey hoodie

RCMP say they were last seen driving south on Hwy 2A. RCMP advise the suspects are believed to be armed and should not be approached.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the male suspects, or who has seen the Mitsubishi Lancer, is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or visit www.P3Tips.com, or use the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.