Blackfalds RCMP involved in pursuit after shots fired north of town

This afternoon just after 1:45 p.m., a sports car being pursued by an RCMP vehicle was involved in a collision with a pick up truck. Suspects from the pursued vehicle were injured in the crash.

At 12:35 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP Detachment responded to a shots fired complaint north of Blackfalds. A suspect vehicle description was provided, and it was located in Red Deer. An initial pursuit was initiated by Red Deer RCMP but was terminated quickly in the interest of public safety.

At 1:45 p.m. the same vehicle was located on Hwy 815 by RCMP members in an unmarked vehicle. Shortly after the RCMP activated their emergency equipment the vehicle was struck by an uninvolved truck travelling eastbound on Hwy 11.

The occupants of the truck were not injured in the collision.

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding police conduct. The RCMP remains the lead investigating agency on the events leading up to the serious incident, with ASIRT having carriage of the review of police actions.

The Alberta RCMP will not be commenting further on this incident.