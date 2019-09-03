Blackfalds RCMP investigate suspicious Red Deer County fire

Blackfalds RCMP are investigating a structure fire they say appears to be “suspicious in nature” in Red Deer County.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, Blackfalds RCMP were called to assist Red Deer County Fire Dept. with the fire on Clearview Drive in the McKenzie Industrial Business Park south of Red Deer.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the incident.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3300 or local police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app available in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The Blackfalds RCMP, while based in the Town of Blackfalds, covers not just the town but the fillowing areas: Alta Gas Ethylene Joffre, Aspelund, Aspen Beach Provincial Park, Blackfalds, Burbank, Chigwell, Clive, College Heights, Cominco Joffre, Esso Resources Prentiss, Gull Lake, Gull Lake (summer village), Haynes, Joffre, Lacombe (Rural), Lynn Valley, McKenzie, Mynarski Park, Penhold (Canadian Forces Base), Poplar Ridge, Prentiss, Red Deer County, Springbrook, Springvale Heights, Union Carbide Prentiss and Woodland Hills.