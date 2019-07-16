Blackfalds RCMP charge two in possession of meth

On June 13th, Blackfalds RCMP, with assistance from Innisfail RCMP and Lacombe Police Service (LPS), executed a search warrant at a residence in Blackfalds.

Several people were arrested and spoken to on this date, however charges were not laid at this time.

On July 12th, 2019 a search warrant was executed with the assistance from Red Deer GIS at the same residence and another residence related to the same investigation. Several people were arrested and spoken to and several items seized. The following persons were charged as a result of the investigation:

Gerald Allan Tonner of Blackfalds was charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5,000

Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Tonner has been remanded into custody until later in July for his bail hearing.

Darren Christopher Ray of Bentley, Alta. was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Ray was remanded into custody until later in July for his bail hearing.

Several other people were found inside these residence(s) upon the execution of the search warrants. Some of these persons had outstanding arrest warrants and were subsequently arrested and brought before a Justice of the Peace.

This matter is still under investigation and further charges will likely be laid in the near future.

There is no further media release is anticipated on this matter.

–Blackfalds RCMP