Blackfalds RCMP charge two Calgarians in possession of loaded shotgun, stolen truck
Blackfalds RCMP arrested two Calgary men Sunday in possession of a stolen truck and a loaded shotgun after receiving a complaint of a suspicious male hiding behind a truck east of Blackfalds in a rural aera.
On Sept. 1 around 4:30 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP, Red Deer Police Dog Services (PDS) and Alberta Sherriffs were dispatched to the area and located a stolen pickup truck. Shortly after, they located and arrested a male along a roadway for weapons offences.
A second male that had been seen leaving the stolen truck surrendered from a crop field when he heard a police dog approaching.
Joshua Anthony Anderson, 24, of Calgary is charged with:
- Possession of firearm when prohibited (shotgun)
- Possession of ammunition when prohibited
- Carrying a concealed weapon (knife)
- Weapon dangerous to the public peace (knife and shotgun) – Two counts
- Failure to comply with a probation order
- Possession of a restricted firearm (shotgun)
- Possession of stolen property (shotgun)
Richard Allan Hicks, 31, of Calgary is charged with:
- Theft of a truck
- Obstructing a police officer
- Failure to comply with a Justice Recognizance – Two counts
- Possession of stolen property
RCMP recovered a stolen truck, stolen loaded shotgun, as well as several other stolen items.
