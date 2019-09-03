Blackfalds RCMP charge two Calgarians in possession of loaded shotgun, stolen truck

Published on: September 3, 2019 | Last Updated: September 3, 2019 2:47 AM EDT
Blackfalds RCMP arrested two Calgary men Sunday in possession of a stolen truck and a loaded shotgun after receiving a complaint of a suspicious male hiding behind a truck east of Blackfalds in a rural aera.

On Sept. 1 around 4:30 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP, Red Deer Police Dog Services (PDS) and Alberta Sherriffs were dispatched to the area and located a stolen pickup truck. Shortly after, they located and arrested a male along a roadway for weapons offences.

A second male that had been seen leaving the stolen truck surrendered from  a crop field when he heard a police dog approaching.

Joshua Anthony Anderson, 24, of Calgary is charged with:

  • Possession of firearm when prohibited (shotgun)
  • Possession of ammunition when prohibited
  • Carrying a concealed weapon (knife)
  • Weapon dangerous to the public peace (knife and shotgun) – Two counts
  • Failure to comply with a probation order
  • Possession of a restricted firearm (shotgun)
  • Possession of stolen property (shotgun)

Richard Allan Hicks, 31, of Calgary is charged with:

  • Theft of a truck
  • Obstructing a police officer
  • Failure to comply with a Justice Recognizance – Two counts
  • Possession of stolen property

RCMP recovered a stolen truck, stolen loaded shotgun, as well as several other stolen items.

Both men were remanded in custody and will appear before a judge in Red Deer Provincial Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Blackfalds RCMP thank the public for reporting suspicious persons and remind area residents to be watchful.
People with information regarding property crime and other suspicious occurrences are encouraged to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3300 or local police.  Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com or use the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

