Blackfalds RCMP charge two Calgarians in possession of loaded shotgun, stolen truck

Blackfalds RCMP arrested two Calgary men Sunday in possession of a stolen truck and a loaded shotgun after receiving a complaint of a suspicious male hiding behind a truck east of Blackfalds in a rural aera.

On Sept. 1 around 4:30 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP, Red Deer Police Dog Services (PDS) and Alberta Sherriffs were dispatched to the area and located a stolen pickup truck. Shortly after, they located and arrested a male along a roadway for weapons offences.

A second male that had been seen leaving the stolen truck surrendered from a crop field when he heard a police dog approaching.

Joshua Anthony Anderson, 24, of Calgary is charged with:

Possession of firearm when prohibited (shotgun)

Possession of ammunition when prohibited

Carrying a concealed weapon (knife)

Weapon dangerous to the public peace (knife and shotgun) – Two counts

Failure to comply with a probation order

Possession of a restricted firearm (shotgun)

Possession of stolen property (shotgun)

Richard Allan Hicks, 31, of Calgary is charged with:

Theft of a truck

Obstructing a police officer

Failure to comply with a Justice Recognizance – Two counts

Possession of stolen property

RCMP recovered a stolen truck, stolen loaded shotgun, as well as several other stolen items.

Both men were remanded in custody and will appear before a judge in Red Deer Provincial Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Blackfalds RCMP thank the public for reporting suspicious persons and remind area residents to be watchful.