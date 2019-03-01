Blackfalds RCMP charge Red Deer County woman with murder

Robin Berresford, 36, has been charged by Blackfalds RCMP with the murder of Matthew Berresford, 36.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Blackfalds RCMP and Red Deer RCMP responded to a “disturbance” at a residence in Red Deer County.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered a deceased male. The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit North attended the scene and began investigation with assistance from Blackfalds RCMP, Red Deer RCMP, and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Berresford during an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary on Thursday, Feb. 28

Robin Berresford was then charged and remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on March 5, 2019.

The RCMP are not seeking any other suspects, but the investigation continues. No further information will be provided as the incident is now before the court.

The Berresfords were a couple and once owned a home northeast of River Bend Golf and Recreation Area that was once listed for $7.7 million on Kijiji. It was destroyed in a fire on March 2, 2016, and considered uninhabitable.

The two approached Red Deer County asking for a $13,415.51 tax refund for the property, but as Red Deer County had not cancelled or refunded taxes previously in such a situation, the request was denied by council.