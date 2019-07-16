Blackfalds high school top priority in Wolf Creek Public Schools revised Three-Year Capital Plan

Wolf Creek Public Schools’ (WCPS) Board of Trustees revised its Three Year Capital Plan, with a new Grade 7 to 12 school for Blackfalds as the Board’s top capital priority.

The board unanimously approved the revised plan at a board meeting July 15, following a comprehensive review and study, commissioned this past spring though Group 2 Architecture. The study involved a thorough analysis of all schools, across the Division. The revised capital plan also comes from extensive and collaborative dialogue with the Town of Blackfalds, that too list a new school, that would include high school grades, as a top priority for the community.

“We greatly appreciate the level of dedication the Town of Blackfalds continues to show in growing educational opportunities in Blackfalds, which includes major commitments in their 10 year capital plan to support schools,” said Pam Hansen, WCPS Board Chair. “This kind of partnership is critical in addressing the need for classroom space and high school programming, as we plan for growing enrolments and a growing community.”

There is currently no high school in Blackfalds; students are bused to École Secondaire Composite High School in Lacombe. With the revised Three Year Capital Plan, the Board continues to engage with Alberta Education regarding its priorities and the need for new schools.

“We are hopeful this alignment of priorities at the school board and municipal levels illustrates the imminent need for a new Grade 7 to 12 school in Blackfalds,” said Hansen. “The Board is eager to work with the Government of Alberta, in advance of this fall’s provincial budget, to address this need.

Additionally, remaining a high priority for WCPS is a replacement school for Iron Ridge Elementary Campus in Blackfalds.

