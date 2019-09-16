Blackfalds fleshes out details on multi-plex expansion

Town of Blackfalds residents got an updated look at the coming Multi-plex expansion and library project as the latest draft renderings were shown to the public during an open house Thursday.

The first set of draft renderings, created by ACI Architects in consultation with the Dual Ice Development Society (D.I.D.S.), library board and other user groups, was originally unveiled in April. While there weren’t too many changes to what the public saw then, more details on the layout and design were added for feedback.

“We have a really good turnout,” said Mayor Richard Poole during the open house. “What I’ve been hearing is excitement about what we’ve put in front of them. You can feel in the room there’s a lot of positivity.”

At the centre of the design is the twinning of the existing arena with the enclosure of the outdoor rink south of the multi-plex. It will be surrounded by a 321-seat bowl, five general team dressing rooms and two official rooms, office space and a dryland area on the main floor. On the upper floor, there will be a concourse with concession, and a mini stick rink for kids.

The library’s footprint, meanwhile, has been increased from 10,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet, and features an open floor plan with outer window-covered walls and plenty of seating. On the secondary level, which overlooks the main level, there’s an outdoor patio, with potential for a cafe of sorts to open as the town grows.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to view a fly through of the facility, or put a pair of 3D goggles and get a first-hand feel of what the various spaces will look like.

Poole said the D.I.D.S. is naturally thrilled about the second ice surface, while those involved with the library are excited to move into a well-lit, spacious area that will allow them to serve the community better, not to mention the other opportunities the facility will provide.

Coun. Jamie Hoover said he was particularly interested in the ability for the facility to become a concert venue, noting some people he’d spoken to said it may even make for a good place to hold conferences. It would also provide the town with the potential to hold rodeo or other events that currently have to be held outside of the community, such as the RCMP Musical Ride over the summer at the Lacombe Ag Grounds, about 10 minutes north of the community.

There was some concern over parking, however, with the expansion to take up the stalls between the exisiting arena and the current outdoor rink spot and capacity at the facility to increase. Two different concepts were provided for discussion, including a plaza designed to allow people to walk from parking lots elsewhere downtown to the arena, rather than focusing on parking in the immediate vicinity.

“One of the interesting and important aspects of this, is we have to time this (project) with our redesign of the Gregg St. and Womacks extension across the tracks. That will allow the opportunity for Broadway (Ave.) to be opened up and put into a plaza park area,” said Poole. “If you go to an event at Rogers Place, you walk a mile. We have the civic centre, the community centre and all those things two blocks away.

“We’re spoiled in a small town, but it’s one of those things that if (more parking) is really necessary, we’ll do it without any problem.”

Between 150-450 stalls have been pencilled in, however, a point of contention with the concept, however, could be the possible future annexation of the residential area east of Broadway Ave next to the tracks towards the Womacks St. intersection.

Feedback will be taken in, with any changes needing to be made to occur within the next three to four months. A final rendering will be produced and then the project will go to tender. Poole says they’re aiming for that to happen in early 2020, with the project to be completed by late spring or early summer 2021.

The entire project is expected to be in the ballpark of $20 million – $5 million for the library, and $15 million for the multi-plex portion. Any funds raised by the D.I.D.S. Society, grants received, or naming rights sponsorships will bring the total cost down.

Not included in that figure is the cost to develop a dressing room for an Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) team which has been rumoured to have had interest in coming to Blackfalds for several months and is now in the hopeful stages of being finalized.

“If you look at the design, downstairs in the locker room there is a spot where, if an AJHL team comes in, that area will be developed for them, by them and that’s important for people to understand. It will be paid for by them, if it comes to fruition,” said Poole.

“We can’t announce details, but in two weeks time we’re hoping to make a really positive, exciting announcement.”

For more information on the project, or to view updated renderings, visit https://www.blackfalds.com/tourism-recreation/multi-plex-ice-arena.