Blackfalds closes part of Broadway Ave.

Thawing temperatures is causing the Town of Blackfalds to take precautionary measures to close a gravel road due to the threat of spring thaw conditions.

A portion of Broadway Avenue will be closed starting Monday, March 25 and remain so until April 15, weather depending.

“The extra snowfall in February coupled with warming temperatures are causing conditions for road degradation due to the spring thaw which can impact road structure and create unsafe conditions,” said Preston Weran, Director of Infrastructure and Property Services for the Town of Blackfalds.

The gravel section of road that will be closed is Broadway Ave. from Aspen Lakes Blvd., north to Twp. Rd. 40-0.

Motorists are required to use Hwy 2A instead of Broadway Ave. However, access will be given to local traffic only on the north and south of the closure and the public will be notified when the road is re-opened.

If you see unsafe or dangerous road conditions, you are encouraged to contact to the

town.

For more information visit us at blackfalds.com.