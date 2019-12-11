Blackfalds approves $28.9 million 2020 Operating Budget

Like their neighbours to the north, Town of Blackfalds residents will see a one per cent increase to their property taxes in 2020.

As part of a $28,900,649 2020 Operating Budget approved unanimously by town council Tuesday, that increase means a $23 increase overall in 2020 on the average home assessed at $286,000, excluding school requisition. A total of $11,045,829 is expected to be generated from property taxes, up $214,066 from 2019.

“In this budget, council has directed a one per cent increase in taxes; this is below CPI (Consumer Price Index) and reflects a considerate and responsible amount averaging $1.94 per month to households,” said Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole. “Our budget continues to reflect that the town needs to have the ability to fund tangible asset depreciation and we are moving responsibly on this item by authorizing administration to undertake asset management planning in the upcoming year.”

Highlights of the budget include up to $21,000 to bridge salaries for FCSS until the end of March, and $61,492 to add a peace officer position that will commence in May, included as a result of requests made as part of the 2019 Citizen Budget Survey.

The town has also chosen to defer what has been an annual municipal census for 2020, freeing up $30,000.

Salaries, wages, and benefits overall will see an increase of $494,345 from 2019, however, council voted to axe their own Cost of Living Adjustment to the tune of $3,800. Last year council voted themselves an increase to cover the elimination of the 1/3 tax exemption. Poole said the town had a “responsible” ration of staff to citizens and management staff to front line staff.

When it comes to utilities, water will have a fixed cost of $17.06 with a consumption of $2.72 per cubic litre. Wastewater will be $14.59 with consumption set at $3 per cubic litre, billed at 80 per cent of water consumption. Solid waste, meanwhile, is set at a monthly cost of $28.28. The average monthly bill for a residential property consuming 18 cubic litres of water will be $162.70.

Combined with the previously passed 2020 capital plan, which is worth $16.7 million and features 11 projects – including the purchase of a new operation centre, as well as the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena expansion and Centre Plaza Project – the town will run on a combine $45.6 million in 2020.

“Our upcoming year is an exciting one that will see the commencement of four major projects and the financing for these projects has been well established to minimize direct taxation results,” said Poole. “I’m excited about the purchase of the operation centre and look forward to an increased operational efficiency, staff safety and equipment preservation.”

The budget will return in the spring, before the Property Tax Rate Bylaw, for adjustments, which will include the Alberta School Foundation Fund requisition and any other expenditure or revenue changes.

The three-year operating budget plan also outlines a one per cent property tax increase annually through 2022. The plan, as per council notes, acts as a “blueprint” for future years and does not need to be approved at this time.

Blackfalds town council cancelled their Dec. 16, 2019 standing committee meeting. Their next regular meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Cultural Centre.

