Bill Nielsen Trail Run marks sixth year with record attendance

The sixth annual Bill Nielsen Trail Run was bigger and better than ever.

On a sunny 12-degree Saturday, over 450 runners hit Lacombe’s trails for the run created to honour the legacy of the late Bill Nielsen, who not only participated in over 100 runs himself, but was instrumental in building the trail system in the community.

“We’re running on some beautiful natural trails that Bill, himself, maintained for many years until he passed away so it’s a big celebration,” said Larry Michelson, president of the Bill Nielsen Trail Society. “We have record people coming out – over 400 runners.”

The number breaks last year’s record of just shy of 400 participants, with an estimate of nearly 470 across the 2K, 5K – which sold out – as well as the 10K distances, and “Bill’s Special” 10-miler.

And the 10-Milers are on their way at the Bill Nielsen Trail Run in Lacombe. #ceg3 pic.twitter.com/ZCshLS70AP — Ashli Barrett 🇨🇦 (@Ashli_28) October 5, 2019

Nielsen ran in his final 30 runs while battling Parkinson’s, and also started the Lacombe in Motion run. In 2014, he died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 73, but his own love for running and Lacombe’s trail system was once again proven to live on through the run named after him.

“I think he’d be shocked. I think he’d be amazed and proud,” said Michelson.

Bill Nielsen Trail Society Vice President Diane Hayduk agreed.

“Bill would be really impressed, and I know Linda, his wife, is impressed at what we do here. She comes out ever year to support us,” she said, adding his daughters, Karen – who participated this year – and Tracy, who helped on the volunteer side, were also impressed the society had kept what he started with Lacombe in Motion and built upon it.

Harrison Moore of Ponoka was the first 10-miler runner to cross the finish line with a time of 1:03:31. Not far behind was Edmonton’s Dallas Raudebaugh with a time of 1:04:46, and Adrian Schermers of Lacombe with a time of 1:06:12. Rachelle Doyon of Red Deer County was the first female to finish, making the 10-mile trek through the community in 1:18:52, placing 15th overall. Michelle Lunty of Bentley was the second female to cross, 21st overall, in 1:23:04, followed by Bryn Lunn of Lacombe who finished 22nd overall with a time of 1:24:50.

In the 10K, Brian Torrance of Edmonton finished first with a time of 38:27. In second was Jean Doyon of Red Deer County, finishing in 47:04. In third, Annette Henkel of Lacombe finished in 48:21, and was also the first female to cross the finish line. Teresa Harrison of Red Deer was the second female, 13th overall, with a time of 50:50, and Amelia Chambers of Rocky Mountain House was third, 15th overall, with a time of 50:57. Brian Madill was the third male, fourth overall, with a time of 48:23.

The 5K was dominated with several high school cross country teams participating. Jared Howse (17:09), Mika Eggink (17:59), and Owen Pimm (18:18), all of Red Deer finished first, second and third, both overall and amongst men. Hanna Wirtanen (21:54) was the first female across, 15th overall and Stephanie Blokland (22:36) was in second, 18th overall. Both were from Red Deer, while Charlotte Cutts of Lacombe placed third amongst female runners, 20th overall with a time of 22:50.

In the 2K solo, Sammy Bott of Lacombe finished first in just 7:28, followed by Rhett De’aeth of Sherwood Park (7:39) in second and Dayton Klugkist (7:47) in third. On the female side, Chloe Ramsay (7:54) of Lacombe was in first, fourth overall, Abby Whitbread (7:57) was second, fifth overall, and Molly Whitbread (9:01) was third, 12th overall.

Among the participants were other family, friends of Nielsen, as well as people impacted by his work in the community. Red Deer-Lacombe’s incumbent MP Blaine Calkins was amongst them, taking a break from the campaign trail to run the 5K.

What many of the runners enjoy about this particular run is the use of natural trails throughout the community and not just paved sidewalks and roads.

“They keep coming back because it’s something that’s not available anywhere else in central Alberta,” Hayduk said. “There’s a lot of paved trails in the Red Deer area, but to have a natural trail run this distance, it’s unheard of…Today’s a beautiful day – the trees still have their leaves – and the people who have never been here are going to be so impressed about what we have.

“People don’t realize there are lakes here in Lacombe until they do the trail run. It’s great going to each different lake, because if you’re looping, it gets kind of boring…If you go to different lakes, it’s ‘oh, I’ve been here, I’ve been there.’ In the runner’s mind, you’re going places.”

Funds raised through the run go to support the trail society and their ongoing maintenance of the trails.

The seventh annual Bill Nielsen Trail Run is set for Oct. 3, 2020.

For more information on the Bill Nielsen Trail Run or the trail society, visit billstrailrun.com.