Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District announce Landlord of the Month

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District have announced their first Landlord of the Month for 2020 in The Lions Club of Lacombe.

The Lions Club of Lacombe is dedicating the January landlord of the month donation in memory of Lion Anne McCluskey. Anne was a dedicated Lion for close to 30 years, and a great friend to all.

This is a very special sponsorship to Big Brothers Big Sisters and they recognize and appreciate all the volunteering Anne McCluskey gave to the community. BBBS still has nine months of 2020 they hope to have sponsored. The Landlord of the Month assists with youth mentoring programs and operations of the Big Brothers Big Sisters agency.

-Submitted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District