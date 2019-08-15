Bentley Rodeo 2019 results

The annual rodeo brought in talent of all ages to compete for two days last weekend.

Ladies Cow Riding

Aurora Kinzel earned first place with a score of 71, two points above runner up Megan Bergsveinson.

12 & Under Breakaway

With a time of 5.08, Jayce Mckean was in first, followed by Carter Gillard with a time of 5.44.

13-15 Steer Riding

The top six spots were close but Wyatt Walker pushed ahead of the crowd with a score of 75, followed by Branden Howard with 72 and David Smith with 71.

13-15 Breakaway

Trey Erion kept the top spot on Friday with a time of 3.41. Both on Friday and Saturday, no one could come closer than Wyatt Goldsmith with a time of 3.54.

12 & Under Steer Riding

Troy Peters placed first with a score of 69, followed by Glen Erickson and Levi Robbins, both with 67.

Tie Down Roping

In first was Josh Carothers with a time of 12.99 while Ken Lepp was close behind with 13.1.

12 & Under Barrel Racing

With a time of 15.9, Oakley Tonneson placed first in the category. Biting at the heels of Tonneson was Kayla Hronek with 16.07 and Braidy Meston with 16.24.

13-15 Barrel Racing

On Saturday, Rhyatta Mcconnell slipped into first with a time of 15.404, knocking out Traci Edmundson with 15.551 and Teagan Brink with 15.687.

Ladies Barrel Racing

With a staggering 42 competitors, Madison Hickey held on to first with a time of 14.436. AJ Neish came in second with 14.593 and third is Joelle Vig with 14.612.

Saddle Bronc

Wyatt Goldsmith was the only competitor to make it on the board with a score of 50.

Bareback

Corey Burwell earned a score of 65 and was the only competitor to place in the category.

Bull Riding

David Smith came out on top with 75, followed by Devin Harder with 72 and Wyatt Mcaughtrie sits in third with a score of 69.

Team Roping

With no penalties, Trevor Purdie and Tony Page landed in first with 7.07. Placing second with a time of 7.59 was Todd and Owen Schauer, followed by Taylor Flewelling and Dustin Round with 7.92.

Ladies Breakaway

In a significant lead, Taylor Flewelling had a time of 2.47. Kim Rowley followed with 3.32 and Lawrie Saunders with 3.49.