Behind the Words fundraiser combining super sleuthing with art

Art lovers will be encouraged to engage their inner super sleuth in order to discover what lies “Behind the Words.”

An Arts Endowment fundraiser taking place this month, “Behind the Words” will begin with an exhibition of 39 different art pieces – including painting, sculptures, wood turning and multimedia pieces – at the Lacombe Memorial Centre that will run until Sept. 24.

Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the pieces will be rearranged, covered in brown paper and matched to a corresponding poem for an evening art sale where those looking to purchase pieces will have to figure out which piece caught their eye based on the words provided.

“It’s going to be really fun,” said Maureen MacKenzie, the City of Lacombe’s Community Services executive assistant. “I love the idea of behind the words – friends can work togther to figure out which is which. It makes it a little more challenging.”

The idea, she says, came from Arts Endowment committee member Ellen Corea, who was involved in the arts community in Dawson Creek, B.C. where a similar event, combined with a masquerade, is put on every year.

The idea certainly captured the interest of local artists with 38 artists donating pieces. The Central Alberta Writer’s Guild, as well as two other individuals, meanwhile, are the creative minds behind the words written for each piece.

“Almost every single artist that was at the Encore Art Show and Sale became a part of it and then we had a few other artists that heard about that said ‘we want to do it, too,’” said MacKenzie.

“We’re so happy with the submissions. There’s got to be something for everyone because they’re so varied.”

Tickets for the art sale event Sept. 25, which will take place at the LMC from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door, with wine, beer and appetizers being served throughout.

Each piece will be sold for $150 on a first-come, first-served basis during the event with purchasers able to take the piece home that night.

Fortunately, even if the piece doesn’t end up being the one desired, the money all goes towards the City of Lacombe’s Art Endowment Fund, which at present supports continuing education in the arts through a grant program.

“With the Arts Endowment Fund the money we raise goes into a trust account. Every year we get a dispersement of the interest – last year it was around $8,000 – so we open it up for submissions for funding for future schooling in the arts,” she said.

“Often times, it’s people who might not be able to afford to take those trips and courses, so it’s really important for them and for our community to be able to support the arts this way.”

To date, arts endowment grants have funded dance workshops in New York, film studies, pottery studies in Japan, music studies and more. Long term, the plan is to grow the Arts Endowment Fund to $1 million, allowing them to grant $35,000, meaning some arts students could have aid for two or more years of arts training, or support the arts with financial contributions to community arts projects.

It is the first major fundraiser for the fund outside of the annual Encore Arts Show and Sale which takes place in April.

For those unable to make it to the Lacombe Memorial Centre, pieces are also on display on the “Behind The Words Fundraiser” event page on Facebook.

Following “Behind the Words,” the Lacombe Memorial Centre will host Tom Baril’s Forgotten Moccasin Photo Project with a Saturday afternoon event Sept. 28. More details to come in the Lacombe Globe in coming weeks.

