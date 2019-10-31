Bear spray used in attack at Lacombe's Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

On October 23, Lacombe Police responded to reports of a bear spray attack that had occurred in the parking lot of Lacombe’s Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

It was stated that a group of youth were followed into the parking lot where bear spray was deployed into the victim’s car by a female wearing a mask partially covering her face.

The suspect truck was identified as a GMC or Chevrolet truck, white in color. All parties in the car were able to run to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex in Lacombe for assistance.

Later that night, police received a call of stolen credit cards being used at a local gas station. Footage observed showed an unidentified male and female driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado was reported stolen out of the Rocky Mountain House area. Police were able to confirm the truck as the same used in the earlier bear spray attack.

The Silverado had been used in a number of offences throughout the central Alberta region.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

-Submitted by Lacombe Police Service