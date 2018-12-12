BBBS on receiving end of community generosity

Published on: December 12, 2018 | Last Updated: December 12, 2018 5:43 PM EST
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Lacombe and District Executive Director Crystal Zens, Fraserway RV General Manager Peter Schmucker and Chelsey Hudkins of BBBS stand on the steps of the Bamford House following a $2,500 donation from Fraserway RV to BBBS to go towards their mentoring programs. Photo supplied

 

Lacombe Legion Treasurer Calvin Swarbrick, left, and Legion President Kathy Hobbs, right, present $250 to BBBSâ Chelsey Hudkins, centre, for the Adopt a Family Program. Photo supplied

