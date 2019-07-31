Armed male in Rosedale Valley threatening to harm himself taken into custody by Blackfalds RCMP

A man thretending to harm himself at an apartment complex Tuesday night in Rosedale Valley near Lacombe was taken into custody by Blackfalds RCMP.

RCMP received a complaint of an armed and possibly dangerous male in the apartment complex at 8:13 p.m. Blackalds RCMP immediately responded, and with help from Lacombe Police Service, Red Deer City RCMP and Police Dog Services were able to contain the area around the complex for safety. Other residents of the complex were evacuated.

The Calgary Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived around 11 p.m. and as per an RCMP release, negotiations were initiated with the male inside the residence. Finally, at 12: 30 a.m., the male was voluntarily taken into custody.

Guns were seized from the residence, and police confirm no one else was inside nor was anyone threatened with firearms.

The investigation is ongoing, however no charges have been laid.

RCMP say no further updates will be provided.