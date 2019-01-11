Architect chosen for Blackfalds Multi-plex expansion

Plans to twin the existing ice surface at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena have taken another step forward with Blackfalds town council selecting an architect for the project.

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, council unanimously decided to award the architectural services contract for expansion to ACI Architects Inc.

“We had great interest with 13 different submissions for our Request for Proposal process and following the review and evaluation process we were able to determine the group that best met the criteria and expectations in moving the project forward,” said Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole.

“The winning group from ACI includes members we have worked with in the past who help us build our award-winning Abbey Centre.”

A second indoor ice surface in the community has been a need for quite some time, but has been brought to the forefront thanks to the Dual Ice Development Society (D.I.D.S.) and their efforts to raise $1 million to cover the existing outdoor ice surface at the multi-plex in.

Prior to that, it was also identified as a community priority through the 2015 Town of Blackfalds Recreation and Parks Master Plan. In the2018 budget, the town included capital funding for both the design and contract development, which was carried over to 2019, as well as a long-range capital funding plan for construction.

As part of the next step in the process, ACI Architects was selected, and the town is entering into an agreement for $743,355 – a figure that is under budget.

ACI Architects has worked on a number of high-profile projects around the region, from the City of Red Deer’s RCMP downtown detachment building, the Lacombe Police Service’s new facility and more.

At this point, Blackfalds’ estimates pre-construction for the expansion at $15 million, with a construction timeline for 2021.