Annual Santa Run returns to Blackfalds

Santa will be taking a break from his pre-Christmas preparations this week to bask in the spirit of giving in Blackfalds.

On Thursday Dec. 20 and Friday, Dec. 21, he’ll be escorted through town by the Blackfalds Fire Department as part of the annual Santa Run, collecting food donations for the Blackfalds Food Bank.

On Dec. 20, the Santa Run will begin on the west side of Hwy 2A, and go from 5 p.m. until about 9:30 p.m. On Dec. 21, Santa will be back on the fire department’s decorated trucks and cover the east side of Hwy 2A.

“As our town continued to grow despite challenging economic times, the community of Blackfalds continues to find ways to help those in need,” said a town-issued release Monday. “Please show your support as the fire department and Santa’s entourage make their way through town both evenings to gather non-perishable food items to support the Blackfalds Food Bank.”

A special Santa Tracker has also been released, thanks to Geotrac and Communications Group, so residents and children can follow along as Santa makes the trek through Blackfalds. Updates will happen every minute, so no one has to worry about standing outside for too long, and know exactly when Santa will be close to home.

The tracker can be found online at http://map.assetcontrolcenter.com/santa/blackfalds.