Annual Community Clean Up launches in Lacombe

It’s now time for City of Lacombe residents to get rid of their household and yard waste.

The annual spring Community Clean Up is underway from May 21 until May 30, giving residents an opportunity to dispose of refuse by placing it in piles at the front of their property for pickup.

The city asks residents to organize and separate items into piles, and neatly tie or bag them, at the front of their property by 7 a.m. on their designated pick up day.

Residents are advised that items should not block pedestrian or vehicle traffic, nor next to or touching the bin used for regular garbage pickup. Items must be left at the front of the property line, and not on the sidewalk, back alley or street, as debris left in alleys will not be picked up.

Trees brush or limbs longer than 10 feet long will also not be picked up, and any items placed out following the scheduled pick up will be the responsibility of the resident to dispose of.

Household and yard refuse can also be taken to the Prentiss Transfer Station, east of Lacombe, at any time for a fee.

For more information on the Community Clean Up, including what items can be set out, visit www.lacombe.ca/communitycleanup or contact the City of Lacombe Infrastructure Services at (403)782-1261.

Pickup dates:

Tuesday, May 21

South of 50 Ave. (Hwy 12)

Mackenzie Ranch

Iron Wolf

Metcalf Ridge

Wednesday, May 22

North of 50 Ave. (Hwy 12) to 56 Ave.

Between C&E Trail and 60 St. Cl.

Thursday, May 23

North of 50 Ave. (Hwy 12) to 56 Ave.

Between C & E Trail and 45 St.

Friday, May 24

Willow Ridge

Fairway Heights

Sheppard Heights

Monday, May 27

Parkland Acres Mobile Home Park

The Lakes (incl: Cranna Lake Dr & Lakes Cl)

Cranna Place, Cranna Cove

Woodlands

Bruns Park

Tuesday, May 28

Elizabeth Park

Regency Park

Lincoln Park

Heritage Estates

Wednesday, May 29

English Estates

Hearthstone

Country Ridge Estates

Thursday, May 30

Terrace Heights

Henner’s Landing

College Heights

Trinity Crossing

The Town of Blackfalds held their annual Spring Clean Up on May 13.

In keeping with a theme of Spring cleaning, the town will host their 19th annual Community-Wide Garage Sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. Garage sale addresses will be posted online on the Town of Blackfalds website on May 23.

On Sunday, May 26, the Town of Blackfalds will hold a curbside give away from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Items should be placed at the edge of your property and marked clearly as being free. Any items not taken are asked to be removed at the end of the day.