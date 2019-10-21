Advance poll turnout nearly doubles in Red Deer-Lacombe

Electors in Red Deer-Lacombe took advantage of advance polls ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, nearly doubling turnout from 2015.

From Oct. 11 through Oct. 14, a total of 21,062 voters cast their ballots early in the riding, compared to 11,677 ballots cast during advance polls in the 2015 federal election.

It was part of a larger national trend. Preliminary figures from Elections Canada estimated some 4,700,000 electors voted in advance polls, which is a 29 per cent increase from 3,657,415 who voted in advanced polls in 2015. In 2015, there had been a 10 per cent increase in advance poll turnout from the previous federal general election.

“More and more, Canadians are taking advantage of early voting opportunities to cast their ballots,” said Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault, in a release. “Having extended voting hours at advance polls gave Canadians more flexibility to use this option.”

In the 2015 general election overall, turnout was 68.3 per cent with a total of 17,711,983 electors of an eligible 25,939,742 casting ballots.

In that same election, turnout in Red Deer-Lacombe was 71.4 per cent, with 61,838 voters casting ballots out of an eligible 86,609.

Incumbent MP Blaine Calkins, who is seeking re-election as the Conservative Party of Canada candidate in this year’s election, was elected with 43,599 votes, or 70.71 per cent. Liberal candidate Jeff Rock was in second with 9,235 votes or 14.98 per cent, while Doug Hart of the NDP was in third with 7,055 votes or 11.44 per cent. Les Kucyk of the Green Party came in last with 1,773.

Voters have until 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 (tonight) to vote. Those still standing in line to vote when polls close will still be able to cast their ballots.

Check your voter information card received in the mail or elections.ca to find your polling station, and remember not to take or post photos of your ballot, or the inside of a polling station as it violates secrecy of voting as per the Canada Elections Act.

For information on local candidates, and everything else you need to know for the riding of Red Deer-Lacombe, visit: https://www.lacombeglobe.com/news/local-news/election-43-heres-what-you-need-to-know-for-red-deer-lacombe.