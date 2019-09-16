Lacombe County highlights from the Sept. 12 meeting

Town of Blackfalds/County IDP

The draft Blackfalds Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) was presented for council’s information prior to the public open house scheduled for Oct. 10. The IDP is a collaborative plan between Lacombe County and the Town of Blackfalds which will guide land use and development that is mutually beneficial.

Long-range road construction 2020-2021

Council was presented with the 2020-2024 Road Construction Schedule which identifies the long-term

transportation needs of the county and the projects planned for the next five years. The schedule received the approval of council.

Five-year Bridge Management Plan

Based on Lacombe County Policy OP(42), Bridge Management Plan criteria has been established for the

replacement of Lacombe County’s bridge structures. The proposed five-year Bridge Program was presented

for council’s consideration.

By resolution of council the five-year bridge program was adopted and further, the county manager was authorized to tender and award the bridge projects for 2020.

Kuhnen Natural Area

By resolution of council, the county manager was authorized to enter into an acquisition agreement with the landowner of the NE 1-39-23 W4M for the purchase of +/- 2.582 acres of land. Those lands will be consolidated with the SE 1-39-23 W4M.

This acquisition will ensure that the existing trail is within the boundaries of the Kuhnen Natural Area.

Fire Services – Alix, Bentley, Clive

Fire Services Agreements between Lacombe County and the Town of Bentley and the Villages of Alix and Clive received council approval.

Meeting with MLAs/MPs

Council was advised that the Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon and MLA Ron Orr will attend the Oct.10, 2019 council meeting. Council identified a number of topics for discussion.

RMA Convention – meeting with RCMP commanding officer and management team

By resolution of council, the county manager was authorized to arrange an appointment with the RCMP commanding officer and management team at the Rural Municipalities Association (RMA) Fall Convention being held in November 2019.

Gull Lake IDP

The public hearing for the draft Gull Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) which was held on Sept. 3, 2019 was invalidated due to an administrative error. This was a joint public hearing held by Ponoka County, Lacombe County, the Summer Village of Gull Lake and the Summer Village of Parkland Beach.

By resolution of council, a new public hearing will be held on Oct. 10, 2019 commencing at 11 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Office. Representations made at the Sept. 3, 2019 public hearing will be included as part of the record. Each municipality will host individual public hearings at their regularly scheduled council meetings.

Bylaw No. 1305/19

Bylaw No. 1305/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the Lacombe County Land Use Bylaw No.

1237/17 to change the zoning of approximately 3.68 ha (9.11 ac) on Lot 15 Block 1 Plan 162 0927, from

Agricultural ‘A’ District to Business Industrial ‘I-BI’ District, received first reading by council.

A public hearing regarding Bylaw No. 1305/19 will be held on Oct. 10, 2019 commencing at 11:15 a.m.

Blackfalds proposed arena/library project

Representatives from the Town of Blackfalds and ACI Architects provided a presentation on the proposed Blackfalds Multi-plex arena/library project, highlighting the various components and amenities for the proposed facility.

The next regular council meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.

-Submitted by Lacombe County