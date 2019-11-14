Cilantro and Chive gives to Alzheimer Society through Burger of the Month sales

The creative juices were flowing (and dripping from one beard in particular) for our October Burger of the Month, “The White Buffalo!”

It was inspired by the indie band and our guest chef Peter Michaels love of music! The long time Red Deer radio host was ALL in to help give back to a local cause near and dear to his heart.

Peter helped dream up this tribute burger which included a bison patty, pork belly, smoked white cheddar, Snake Lake Varsity Hall bbq sauce, Blindman Brewing Triphammer drunken onions, tomato, mixed greens and chipotle aioli with sliced jalapeño garnish on a pretzel bun!

Two dollars from every burger sold went directly to his charity of choice, Alzheimer Society Alberta and Northwest Territories, which provides education and support

for families living with dementia.

Thanks to the INCREDIBLE support of our Burger of the Month program, Peter handed over a cheque for $1588!

Peter’s Dad was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. His family has reached out to the Society’s Red Deer office and thanks to their help and information about the disease and local programs, he says they’re feeling much more confident they can handle everything that comes their way.

More than 45,800 people in Alberta have been diagnosed with dementia. The local Alzheimer Society office provides educational programs and support groups to over 1,000 clients in the Central Alberta region.

We’re blessed with the best guests who get behind our Burger of the Month program month after month, allowing us the opportunity to give back over

$57,000 to local charities over the past 33 months! Thank you!

November’s Burger of the Month is “Lake Life”, created in collaboration with local guest Chef Sean McIntyre, the mayor of Sylvan Lake. It includes The Ranch Gate Market grass fed beef patty, smoked cheddar, crispy onions, two strips of bacon, basil aioli, and a drizzle of hot sauce on a brioche bun with one hot wing and one salt & pepper wing on top! Two dollars from every burger sold will go directly towards Sean’s charity of choice, Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners

Association.

–Submitted by Cilantro and Chive