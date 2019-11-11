Free infant nutrition class offered by Alberta Health Services in Lacombe

Parents who have questions about feeding their growing baby have access to a free infant nutrition class offered by Alberta Health Services (AHS) Nov. 21.

Led by a registered dietitian, the two-hour workshop highlights why babies need to start on iron-rich foods at six months, how to start introducing solid foods and why progressing to different food textures is important. Parents are encouraged to bring babies to the class, which focuses on creating a positive feeding relationship.

Offered in Red Deer since 2003, infant nutrition classes are now offered in 29 communities across the Central Zone.

AHS dietitians answer questions and show parents how to make their own baby food using a variety of kitchen tools they may already have at home. Parents learn how to prepare vegetables, fruit, meat and meat alternatives using a number of different tools, including hand mixers, food mills and food processors.

The class ends with a taste test to compare store-bought baby foods and homemade baby foods for taste and texture.

Infant nutrition will be offered in Lacombe Nov. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lacombe Parent Link Centre, 5214 50 Ave.

For more information and to register to attend, please call 403-782-3218.

–Submitted by Alberta Health Services