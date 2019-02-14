Ryon Holmedal to kick off Lacombe Performing Arts Centre’s Winter Series

Lacombe-based alternative folk rock singer and songwriter Ryon Holmedal will be the first to take part in the Lacombe Performing Arts Foundation’s first ever performance series at their new home.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, he will take the stage at the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre, kicking off the four-performance Alair Winter Series with what will be an immersive, thought-provoking evening of music.

Presenting part of a grander production called “Tethers,” Holmedal says the evening will be an exploration of what binds people together.

“Thematically, the storyline is centered around the uniqueness of our human experience and the things that connect us together in that experience,” he said. “The narrative and the music is focused on unpacking or uncovering that so we can see the things that connect us outweigh the things that divide us.”

That theme is one Holmedal explores often in his music, and is also where he’s found and discovered his own unique musical style, weaving together narratives, spoken words with different stylings and genres of music into each one of his pieces.

He said he grew up listening to everything, musically, but to listen to his music, one might say he listened to life, itself, as well.

“I think there’s rhythm in life. There’s rhythm in conversation and there’s melody in nature and through instruments. If you’re open to hear music in a broader sense, it creates the opportunity to experience music as well,” he said.

“It’s hard to place what I’m doing in a genre, just because the music is drawn from so many places where we can hear music if we listen outside the treble clef.”

That’s what he’ll hope to bring to audiences Feb. 21 when he takes the stage at the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre, and there’s no doubt his music will resonate with the audience, because it’s doing so already in theatres and on airwaves.

In 2017, he put together the multimedia production of “Tethers,” which has now run in 18 black box theatres and venues across western Canada, and put out his debut acoustic CD “Shelter in Place” that same year.

Last year, he finished recording his new album, “Silver Thread,” which will be released within the next couple of months, and landed his first singles, “Manic” and “The Gathering” on radio, including The Indie Spotlight at Rock 106.7, and is on rotation at Radio WOXS Australia, KBRadio and KBIndieRadio Ontario and CKUA Edmonton.

However, nothing beats a live, intimate performance and that’s what he’ll do in the 150-seat theatre space on C&E Trail.

“Often, we look to each other to exchange information, but we should look to exchange life.”

Lisa Heinrichs, a Red Deer singer songwriter, will open for Holmedal with her own brand of roots-bassed music.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Mary C. Moore Library, Lacombe Rexall and online through the Black Knight Ticket Centre at www.bkticketcentre.ca.

For more information on Ryon Holmedal, visit his website at www.ryonholmedal.com or on his Facebook Page.