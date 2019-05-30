Music in the Park returns to Lacombe

Reserve your Wednesday nights for the rest of the summer – Music in the Park is back.

The Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Foundation’s popular summer concert series is returning to the Echo Stage in Lest We Forget Park starting at 6:30 p.m. June 5 and running every Wednesday until the end of August.

It’s the sixth straight year the series has been put on, and organizer Ellen Corea says the LPACF is really pleased with how well received it has been year after year by not only the community, but musicians as well.

“We have lots of bands contacting us to come back and in the last few years, we’re starting to get people contacting us directly who have heard about Music in the Park and want to com play for us,” Corea said. “It’s been amazing.”

This year, the first performance will see CJ Berube and Mystery Train roll into the city.

Schedule change

The music in the park series was originally to open with Flat Iron Jazz, followed by Mystery Train on June 12, however, due to a band member being unable to make it on the second week, the two have switched performance dates.

“Our first kick-off show is going to be CJ Berube and Mystery Train,” she said. “I know lots of people don’t want to miss that. It’s a fabulous show and we were pretty excited when he said he’s do it for us at Music in the Park.”

Corea said the local musician, best known for his take on Elvis Presley tunes, didn’t perform during Music in the Park last year as he took a year off, in part, to work on the Mystery Train show which was performed at the end of February/beginning of March as part of a fundraiser for the LPACF.

She says the goal is to have 60-40 split of returning and new acts, and there’s a number of much-loved performers from years past including Randi Boulton, Medisinal, Morningside and a Canada Day performance by The Nova Scotiables.

New performers include Squidjigger, a group of east-coast musicians from Montreal and Calgary who are getting together to go on a mini tour in Alberta, as well as two fiddle groups, including some young local fiddlers.

“It’s going to be an exciting year. We’re really looking forward to the season.”

As always, the event is free to attend, however donations will be accepted for the LPACF and the performers themselves.

In the case of rainy and inclement weather, they’ll move the concert indoors to St. Andrew’s Church, and attendees are encouraged to follow them on Facebook @lacombeperformingarts where they will post if the concert is being moved, or in the rare event a concert must be canceled last minute.

Music in the Park is also held in conjunction with the Lacombe Market, which has officially been given Farmer’s Market status, meaning people can purchase fresh goods while taking in the performances.

New life for LPACF

Corea also said the LPACF has been given a new lease, which had been set to expire July 31, in their Trinity Lutheran Church home.

They weren’t sure if they would be able to stay in the location, following a council decision not to support their proposed purchase of the building, but she said the church has worked with them to help them make the facility their home base.

“We’re feeling really positive about the year coming up and now we can move ahead with programming for the summer and fall,” she said.

For more information the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Foundation, visit www.lacombeperformingartscentre.com.

2019 Music in the Park Schedule