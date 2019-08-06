Lacombe's Maddox Dance Company to present 2019 Summer Collective Showcase

Maddox Dance Company’s Summer Contemporary Dance Collective will be presenting their 2019 Summer Collective Showcase next month in Red Deer.

The 2019 showcase will feature works created by three different choreographers – Samantha Ketsa from Calgary, Oksana Augustine from Vancouver, and Janelle Maddox from Lacombe, Alta. Because previous performances (Death Before Decaf in 2017 and That’s What She Said in 2018) sold out, this year’s show will be moved to a larger venue. Ten company dancers will hit the stage to perform these works at the Red Deer Memorial Centre on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Maddox Dance Company (MDC), directed by sisters Janelle Maddox and Brittany Mulder, has offered the Contemporary Dance Collective Program since 2017.

“The program provides a stepping stone for dancers going from studio dancing to pre-professional dance work or post-secondary dance studies,” says Mulder.

Five dancers have returned to the program for a second season and many other MDC Alumni have continued on dancing and teaching all over Canada.

“The Summer Contemporary Dance Collective is a unique program as it celebrates each dancer’s individual movement signature in order to create authentic dance works,” Maddox explains.

Dancers train and rehearse for six hours a week from June to August to prepare for the concert. Each dancer contributes physically and creatively to the work that is performed, which results in very captivating and interesting pieces.

Mulder started MDC in 2015 upon receiving her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Dance with a minor in Management and Society. For the first two years of operation, the only classes provided were creative dance classes for young children; designed to support their early childhood development. Maddox joined MDC as she was completing her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Dance with a concentration in Choreography and Performance. With Maddox joining MDC, the sisters are now able to provide both creative dance programs to young children and contemporary dance programs to older, experienced dancers.

To see The 2019 Summer Collective Showcase, you can purchase tickets through the Black Knight Ticket Centre (https://tickets.blackknightinn.ca). For more information on our show or upcoming programs, you can email info@maddoxdance.com or visit www.maddoxdance.com