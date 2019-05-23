King Bull prepares to hit stage with album release

With a new name, new music and a new serious attitude, King Bull is looking to take the central Alberta rock n’ roll scene by the horns.

On May 31, the band formerly known as Sweet Grass, comprised of Lacombe drummer Alex Adamson, guitarist and vocalist Tucker McMurray and Bassist Aiden Ace Beauchamp, will hit the Bo’s Bar & Grill stage in Red Deer for the 7” vinyl release of their debut single “Sha-na-na” ahead of a western Canada tour.

The release is their first under their new name, promising to deliver a true, genuine rock n’ roll sound some believe has been lost in the modern music era.

“It’s just rock n’ roll music,” said Adamson. “We’ve been compared to the newer stuff from The Hives…Jack White – we got a lot of comparisons to him.

“It’s just loud guitar, loud everything – full force.”

“Sha-na-na,” an upbeat, fast-tempo song that will likely have toes tapping, hands clapping and people singing along with the repeating question of “Who are we trying to be” certainly has all those vibes.

The band originally formed in Blackfalds in 2016, but the members were by no means strangers, having grown up playing in a variety of bands all the way back to their early grade school years.

Just a few years ago, however, Adamson and McMurray started jamming together just for fun, which progressed to songwriting. They enlisted Beauchamp as their bass player and soon they were performing together.

Billed as a “power trio” they were among several opening acts during Lacombe’s Canada 150 concert that Gord Bamford headlined at MEGlobal Field.

At the time, however, Adamson said they weren’t as serious as they could’ve been as a band. When they recorded a demo in 2017 under the name King Bull, however, they decided the name would fit the band more. As of February, they’ve officially rebranded.

“It suited the band a bit more,” said Adamson. “The other name has too many other associations and doesn’t sound like a band.”

Slowly, he says, they’re disassociating with their old name, and their 7” vinyl release at the end of the month will be another step forward.

“Nowadays, everyone’s releasing singles but they’re not releasing them in physical form,” said Adamson. “We just appreciated being hands on – it feels better to hold on to your favourite album as opposed to just looking at it on a screen.

“Just the whole taking it out of the package and putting it on, it makes you pay attention to it more.”

Admission to the show is $15, and tickets can be purchased at Bo’s, or any of the band members or members of the opening act, The Humble Cartel.

The band is also collaborating with The Troubled Monk to create a limited edition cask for the showa and be on The Drive 106.7 on May 25 and 26.

The release show will kick off a tour for the band, which will see them travel across Western Canada throughout the summer months.

For more information on the band, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/KINGBULLmusic/, Instagram www.instagram.com/kingbull_music/. Samples of their music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and YouTube.

Tour dates are as follows: