Gord Bamford to be recognized as MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award

TORONTO, ON – Today, MusiCounts announced Gord Bamford as the 2019-2020 recipient of the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award, presented by The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. The award recognizes individuals who have had an extraordinary impact on music education and MusiCounts over the course of its history.

“We are honoured to announce Gord Bamford as the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award recipient,” said Kristy Fletcher, Executive Director, MusiCounts. “We can’t think of anyone who is more deserving. Thank you Gord and the Gord Bamford Foundation – together we’ve created opportunities for thousands more children across Canada to experience the life-changing benefits of music.”

“It is our pleasure to acknowledge and present Gord Bamford with this year’s Award,” said Sherry MacDonald, President and CEO of The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. “Not only does Gord believe in the power of education, he continues to encourage and inspire young Canadians to reach their dreams.”

Since 2014, Gord Bamford and the Gord Bamford Foundation has donated $200,000 to MusiCounts to support school music programs, the largest donation ever received from an artist in MusiCounts’ history. These donations provide instruments grants to children across Canada, and give generations of students the opportunity to enjoy the incredible benefits of music in school.

The Gord Bamford Foundation has donated to over 63 organizations—with initiatives ranging from music, education, health care and sports—and has raised over $4 million to date. Bamford has also supported the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, performed at MusiCounts Band Aid Program celebrations and the Foundation has started music therapy programs in half a dozen children’s hospitals.

“The greatest thing I get to do is interact with children and try to make a difference in their lives,” said Bamford. “This all started as fans and people living in my hometown of Lacombe, AB began asking me to lend my support to various causes, and charities. Seeing that the need was there, I wanted to help but wanted to make sure that the right outlet was in place to be able to offer that support. Now, twelve years later I still am astounded that it would grow into this magnitude. I’m honoured to be able to support such incredible organizations like MusiCounts that help children and youth all across Canada.”

In honour of the Award Recipient, $30,000 worth of MusiCounts Band Aid Program instrument grants will be awarded to Canadian schools in need. This year’s Award will be given out at the inaugural Canadian Music Hall of Fame Ceremony presented by Music Canada, happening in Calgary at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre on October 27, 2019.