Deepa Johnny bringing Broadway hits to Lacombe

A local opera singer is performing one last time in the community before embarking on the next step in her music career.

On July 3, Mezzo-Soprano Deepa Johnny is bringing her aptly-named “The Next Step: Broadway Hits and Popular Melodies” to the Burman University Administration Building stage.

Part appreciation, part fundraiser, the concert will include showtunes from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, as well as My Fair Lady,West Side Story, and more

“We’ve been working on it for a couple of months to get all the music together, but it’s going to be really fun with it being all Broadway music,” Johnny said. “The biggest purpose of the concert is for me to really say thank you to the community for all the years of support I’ve received, to all the people who have been part of that journey and also give them an opportunity to invest in my future.”

Johnny has lived in Lacombe for the last six years, and spent the latter five years working towards her Bachelor of Arts in Music, with a specialization in voice, under the tutelage of Dr. Wendolin Munroe at Burman University. She has been a frequent soloist and performer with the university’s choirs. She’s also competed at the Lacombe Music Festival, winning several classes over the years, not to mention placing first at provincials in 2018 and representing Alberta at nationals in New Brunswick.

Wanting to further pursue a career as a professional opera singer, she applied to study in the Masters of Music in Opera Program as part of Jacob’s School of Music at Indiana University – where Munroe herself studied – and was accepted for the fall term.

“It has been a dream of min to study there for the past five years since I met her,” she said. “It’s really cool to be accepted into that program.”

Music as a career, however, wasn’t something she grew up pursuing or even thinking of until she was set to graduate high school.

“It’s kind of crazy – until Grade 12, I was going to go into dental hygiene,” she said. “My youth pastor told me to start taking voice lessons because I always sang in the church band. I started taking voice lessons and completely flipped my entire career plans around.

“I totally fell in love with music and the impact it had on people.”

She’ll share that love one last time, alongside accompanist Nicole Bardolay, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Burman University Administration Building located at 6730 University Dr. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free, however, donations to fund Johnny’s schooling costs at Indiana University will be accepted.