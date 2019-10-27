CP Holiday Train to roll into Lacombe, Blackfalds this December

Canada’s biggest touring outdoor Christmas light show and concert for a cause is coming back to Lacombe and Blackfalds for the festive season.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train, with musical artists Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo, will roll into Lacombe at the Len Thompson Fish Pon at at 6:50 p.m., and Blackfalds at the Gregg St. tracks between Broadway Ave. and East Ave. at 8:05 p.m.

As always, however, the primary focus is giving a boost to local food banks to make sure no one is left without food on their table for Christmas.

“The CP Holiday Train is a program that our 13,000-strong CP family has immense pride in bringing to communities every year. Access to nutritious food is a basic necessity, and food bank usage is on the rise across North America. The CP Holiday Train program is our way to help in the fight against hunger by growing awareness of this issue and providing a fun and engaging way for the public to show their support,” said CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel in a release issued last week.

The CP Holiday Train has been touring across Canada, and the U.S., since 1999. Over the past 20 years, it has raised more than $15.8 million and collected over 4.5 million pounds of food. As per the CP website, everything raised in a community stays in that community, and CP makes an additional donation at each stop.

The tour officially begins Nov. 26 and wrap up December 17 in Vancouver, and will visit more than 100 communities in the country over that time. A second train makes stops in the U.S., but each train has hundreds of LED lights on 14 decorated rail cars.

The event is free to attend, but non-perishable donations for the food bank are encouraged, particularly healthy food options.

Additional information on the event, as well as parking options, will be available closer to the event itself.

For more information on the CP Holiday Train itself, the full schedule, and background information on the artists, visit www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/canada.