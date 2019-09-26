Blackfalds joins in on celebration of culture

The Town of Blackfalds will be joining the rest of Alberta in celebrating culture in the community as the town introduces Blackfalds Culture Days.

Starting Friday, Sept. 27 and running through Sunday, Sept. 29 as part of Alberta Culture Days, there’s a variety of events for the whole family to take in.

Festivities begin with a Family Night drive-in movie Friday at All Star Park. Toy Story 4 will be shown as part of a fundraiser for the Dual Ice Development Society (D.I.D.S.) and the Blackfalds Multi-plex expansion project. Tickets are $30 per car and are available on Eventbrite, and a concession will be on site.

On Saturday, a youth acrylic free pour class will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Multi-plex and a child puppet show and workshop geared for those between the ages of 3 and 10 will begin at 1 p.m. and run until 3 p.m. at the Parent Link Centre. Both events have a $5 admission and those interested in taking part are asked to pre-register at the Abbey Centre.

An Adult Candle Making Workshop will also take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Abbey Centre in the program room. Admission is $10, and participants are also encouraged to pre-register in advance.

Those looking to satisfy their tastebuds can do so from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. as the town hosts “Taste of Blackfalds – Desserts from Around the World,” where guests will be able to sample treats and take in performances from a number of different cultures at the Blackfalds Community Centre. Admission is $5 at the door.

Fireworks will be launched at 9 p.m. at All Star Park.

On Sunday, the annual Family Fun Fest will join the Blackfalds Culture Days schedule from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Abbey Centre. Kids will be entertained with bouncy castles, balloon animals and a penny carnival, while D.I.D.S. will host a by-donation barbecue.

For more information or a list of events, visit www.blackfalds.com.