Donuts and sports don’t always go together, but they will on Saturday, July 21 as part of a global Day of Inclusion celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics.

In Lacombe, and 14 other Tim Hortons locations across the province, a Special Olympics donut will be offered, with proceeds going towards Special Olympics. There will also be a meet and greet with a couple of local Special Olympic athletes and volunteers from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Dwayne Campbell, chair of Special Olympics for the Lacombe and district area, says while the main idea is to mark the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics, the day and the special donut also serves to give athletes and those with diverse learning needs a chance to connect with the community and break down barriers.

“It gives visibility to those who have special needs and how to accept and include them in the community,” he said. “There’s a lot of people today that are a little uncomfortable with (those with special needs) because they haven’t experienced it, so this gives them a chance to say to the community: ‘Don’t be afraid.’

“It gives them that one day where there’s a sense of true inclusive community for them.”

In the Lacombe and district area, Special Olympics has been active for about 13 years. At present, there are about 40 athletes participating in bowling, swimming, softball and bocce ball throughout the region, including Blackfalds, Ponoka and other communities surrounding Lacombe.

Campbell, whose son has Down’s Syndrome, says one of the weaknesses of the community, in general, is a lack of work opportunities and inclusive activities, which makes recognizing the Day of Inclusion and Special Olympics so important.

Schools are starting to becoming more inclusive, but as those with diverse needs get older, opportunities to connect with others become more limited. Special Olympics, he says, gives them the chance to not only get some physical activity in, but form friendships with similar athletes and better their overall wellbeing.

Proceeds from Special Olympic Donut sales will go towards Special Olympics programming, helping to provide more and improved opportunities for those with diverse needs in the community.

“We’re very appreciative of (Tim Hortons’) fundraising,” said Campbell.

The Special Olympics Donut was created by 14-year-old Savannah Lussier from Grande Prairie, Alta. – a Special Olympics athlete herself. While its honey crueller base dipped in chocolate fondant might not be calorie-wise, the donut does sport sprinkles in the red and white of the Special Olympics.

Like the donut, athletes and friends of athletes are encouraged to wear Special Olympics clothing, and all are invited to visit athletes in store, purchase the donut and participate in the Day of Inclusion Photo Challenge using the hashtags #ChoosetoInclude and #ChallengeAcceptedSOC and tag both @TimHortons and @SpecialOCanada. Those who post will be entered to win a $50 TimCard.

Other events and tributes will take place across the province, including the lighting of the High Level Bridge and ATB Place in Edmonton red, as well as the Calgary Tower, McMahon Stadium, Stephen Avenue Galleria trees and Reconciliation Bridge in Calgary.

For more information on the Day of Inclusion, visit ww.dayofinclusion.ca.

To learn more or to get involved with Special Olympics in the Lacombe and district area, visit www.specialolympics.ca/alberta/lacombe.