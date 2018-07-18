Finding solutions for regional transit woes is now on track with both the City of Lacombe and Town of Blackfalds adopting Terms of Reference for the BOLT Transit Advisory Committee.

After the system escaped termination by the City of Lacombe in May, city council chose to form an oversight committee to look at how to improve the system – or change it to an alternative transit model – over the next couple years. The decision was one the Town of Blackfalds agreed with, and both councils took the first step in officially forming the committee last week.

“Launching a joint committee with our service partner, the Town of Blackfalds, and engaging citizens’ point of view will assist in gathering the in-depth information needed to address council’s concerns,” said Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey.

“This review is an example of the due diligence that this council will expend in order to honour our strategic goal related to prudent fiscal management.”

Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole concurred.

“This is an important partnership we share with the City of Lacombe,” he said. “We recognize the value of ongoing communication between the two municipalities and the importance of having a mechanism to discuss regional transit matters.”

The committee will be comprised to six members, including two councillors each from both Lacombe and Blackfalds councils, as well as one citizen from each community as voting members. Representatives from Burman University, Red Deer City Transit and administration from both municipalities will also sit on the committee in non-voting positions.

In Lacombe, those interested in sitting on the committee will be able to apply through secure volunteer applications or by contacting the city’s Community Economic Development Officer Guy Lapointe.

Goals of the committee include identifying strategies to increase revenue and ridership levels, as well as develop plans for “optimal service” moving forward and gather input from citizens impacted by BOLT services. The committee will report to both councils on bi-annual basis with recommendations.

Terms of Reference can be found on the City of Lacombe website at www.lacombe.ca/home/showdocument?id=10721