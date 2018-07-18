Impact win silver at U19 B provincials

The Central Alberta U19 B Impact softball team hit their stride at the right time.

Consisting of a core group of players from the Clive and Tees area, the team went just 2-8 in the Girls Prairie League Softball (GPLS) regular season, finishing second-last. Still, they managed to not only make it to provincials, but right their season with a silver medal win.

Impact Head Coach Ryan Ronald had no complaints about how the weekend went.

“It was an all-around solid effort by the girls. They never gave up and kept pushing,” he said. “It was really nice to see them play their best ball of the season at provincials.”

The Impact opened the round-robin portion of provincials with a 10-2 loss to Red Deer. However, it was their second game against Strathmore where they came out with a 9-5 win in extra winnings that showed the team they could compete with all the other teams at provincials regardless of how the regular season had gone.

“It was a game changer,” Ronald said. “We went into extra innings and got five runs in the eighth inning and after that they had some confidence – they were pitching the ball, throwing the ball a lot better.”

After that, they defeated the Lacombe Matrix 8-6, and then beat the host Irma team 3-0 to finish first in the round robin.

That put the team in the 1-2 playoff game, which they beat Irma again 6-5 in extra innings, before coming up just short against Red Deer in the championship 9-6.

Ronald credited some of the change not just to confidence, but to getting more practice time in, given his team has three underage players.

The Impact, however, aren’t done.

The GPSL is a U19 league, but it only allows for a nine-game season, so the Impact also participate in the Red Deer Ladies Fastball Association league, where they finished third behind the Red Deer Badgers and Red Deer Bandits with an 11-5-4 record.

Playoffs begin this week where the Impact will take on the Bandits. Next weekend, the winner of their game will face off against the winner of the Badgers and Elnora Eagles.

The key to success there will be to carry the confidence gained in provincials over.

“Pitchers need to throw strikes and reduce errors when we get runners on base,” he said. “They just need to stay confident.”