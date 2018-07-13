BLACKFALDS, ALTA. -

The Lacoka Bantam B Locos weren’t about to ruin their undefeated streak in the final round of the Central Alberta Lacrosse League playoffs.

Sweeping the Blackfalds Warriors with a 6-2 Game 2 defeat in the best-of-three series, the team lay claim to the league championship, ending with an overall season record of 16-0-1

“We played a total team game,” said Locos Head Coach Trevor Feragen. “Our defence, our goaltender played amazing, our penalty kill was good – we shut down their top players. We played a complete team game. It was awesome.”

It was exactly the kind of performance he expected from his team – a full 60-minute game with no second-period lulls. At the end of two periods, the team was up 2-0, and didn’t let up in the third.

In fact, they added another two goals in the third, and kept the Warriors at bay until 12:37 left when they managed to slip a goal past Locos netminder Colin Heisler to make it 4-1.

Adam Hoag responded for the Locos, the Warriors scored once more, but the Locos added one more insurance goal before the final buzzer sounded.

“It was the second time for me, but it’s an awesome feeling. It sure doesn’t get old,” he said. “The kids are so passionate – they’re a little on edge sometimes – but they play their hearts out every game. I can’t ask for anything more.”

The Locos will look quite a bit different next season, with many players likely moving up to the midget level, however, they aren’t quite done with this season yet.

After a “fun” practice on Tuesday, they’ll be headed to Calgary July 13-15 for the Alberta Lacrosse League (ALA) provincials. On the 13th, they’ll take on the Ft. Saskatchewan Rebels, and then play two games on the 14th against the Axemen and Parkland.

The keys to winning there are the same as taking the league championship.

“We need to play a full 60, defence-first,” Feragen said. “Defence wins championships – we proved it. We only gave up eight goals in two games and in lacrosse, that’s pretty impressive.”

The Bantam B 1 Locos weren’t the only ones who had success this season. The Locos Midgets also won the championship title last Wednesday, after sweeping the Olds Stingers 12-1 and 17-5 in their best-of-three series.

The Locos Bantam B 2 finished 9-3-0 and fell to the Blackfalds Warriors in round two of league playoffs. The Peewee Locos finished 3-8-1.