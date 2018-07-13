Generals to host ACHW preseason tournament

The Lacombe Generals will once again host the 2018 Allan Cup Hockey West (ACHW) tournament.

The announcement was officially made on Friday, with the tournament set for Sept. 26 – Sept. 30, 208 at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex in the Can Pak Arena 1.

The tournament will feature two Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) teams in the Red Deer College (RDC) Kings and the University of Alberta Augustana Vikings, as well as the ACHW’s Rosetown Redwings, Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs, and the Innisfail and Stony Plain Eagles, in addition to the hosting Generals.

The Generals will kick off the tournament on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. against the Kings, then hit the ice again Saturday against the Redwings at 7 p.m.

The full tournament schedule is as follows:

Sept. 26

Lacombe Generals vs. RDC Kings at 8 p.m.

Sept. 28

Augustana Vikings vs. RDC Kings at 5 p.m.

Stony Plain Eagles vs. Innisfail Eagles at 8 p.m.

Sept. 29

Stony Plain Eagles vs. Augustana Vikings at 1 p.m.

Innisfail Eagles vs. Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs at 4 p.m.

Lacombe Generals vs. Rosetown Redwings at 7 p.m.

Sept. 30

Rosetown Redwings vs. Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs at 12 p.m.

-BARRETT