Calling all artists

If you’re an Alberta performing artist, the 2019 Canada Winter Games is looking for you.

On Thursday, July 12, the Canada Winter Games committee announced it was inviting performing artists to apply to participate in what they’re calling “the largest event in the history of Central Alberta.”

“We are excited to introduce the country to our rich local arts and culture community in February 2019,” said Board Chair Lyn Radford in a release. “We invite all of Central Alberta’s exciting artists and performers to answer our call and join us in showing the country what we are made of.”

Set to take place Feb. 15 – March 3, 2019, the games will feature a variety of showcase opportunities for local artists from the opening and closing ceremonies, to athlete entertainment in the athlete’s village and the community stage multi-day arts and cultural festival being put on by ATB Financial and ATCO.

Musicians, actors, visual artists, multicultural performers and francophone musicians as well as other performing artists are being sought out.

Those interested are asked to apply to an open call for performing artists online at canadagames.ca/2019/artsits.

An open dance audition is also scheduled for the fall. More details will be announced in coming weeks.

