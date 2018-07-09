County hosting cannabis meetings

While urban municipalities are already well on their way to preparing for the pending cannabis legalization, Lacombe County is just getting started.

On July 17 in Bentley and July 18 in Mirror, the county will be hosting two “Cannabis in your Community” meetings where participants are invited to engage in community dialogue around the legalization, as well as learn more about the federal and provincial legislation surround cannabis.

They’ll be seeking feedback from attendees on rules and regulations for cannabis retail, production, manufacturing and distribution facilities within the county, as well as rules and regulations for public consumption.

The Tuesday, July 17 meeting in Bentley will be held at the Bentley Community Hall from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Wednesday, July 18 meeting in Mirror will be at Mirror Hall, also from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

RSVP’s are required by Tuesday, July 10, so those interested, or those with questions, are asked to contact Lacombe County’s Planning and Development Dept. by phone at (403)782-8389 or by email at planning@lacombecounty.com.

Those who are unable to attend, will also have the opportunity to voice their opinion and give their feedback through an online survey, which will be available after July 18, 2018.

More information on the events can be found on the Lacombe County website at www.lacombecounty.com/index.php/cannabis-in-your-community and on the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/181642489353099.

-BARRETT