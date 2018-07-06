Main Street project entering final phase

RED DEER -

The Main Street project which commenced last summer is finally entering its final stage.

On Monday, July 9, the project will start back up again, with Main Street (50th Ave.) and 49C Ave., being temporarily closed to traffic between Hwy 2A and 53 St.

Area residents and the downtown business community are being advised of the upcoming construction schedule to help minimize disruptions.

“The city’s goal is to limit disruptions in the downtown area to as short of a timeframe as we can while maintaining quality and safety requirements,” said Jordan Thompson, director of planning and operations for the city.

The closure is set to allow multiple crews full access to the site so they can work concurrently to get the project done as fast as possible. The closure is expected to remain in effect until the end of the day on July 18.

Residents, business owners and area visitors should note that sidewalks will remain open and pedestrian access to businesses will not be affects. However, they are being advised that application of a tack coat to the current asphalt surface will be an early step in the paving process and remain in place two days prior to paving.

As per a release issued Friday, the tack coat will help bind the new asphalt to the current asphalt surface. It’s black, very sticks and may be tracked off the road and onto the sidewalk and potentially inside businesses by pedestrians and unsuspecting staff.

Crews will be laying down road fabric and pylons at intersections to provide pedestrians with a means of navigating downtown without stepping on the tack coat. Pedestrians are strongly encouraged to use these crossings.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact the city at (403)782-1268 or downtown2017@lacombe.ca.

The full schedule of construction is as listed below: