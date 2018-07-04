LACOMBE, ALTA. -

The Lacoka Locos Bantam B 1 lacrosse team is one win away from going all the way this season.

On Tuesday night, they took an 8-6 victory over the Blackfalds Warriors in what was the first of the best-of-three Central Alberta Lacrosse League championship at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex, giving them a 1-0 series lead and putting them in prime position to take the championship in Game 2.

While the team jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the first period, they did have a few hiccups en route to their win – something Head Coach Trevor Feragen joked wasn’t necessarily good for his heart.

“It was pretty intense on the bench – fun, but intense,” he said. “I can’t thank (the team) enough for showing up, playing through that adversity.”

After jumping ahead early in the first 3-1 with a series of goals only about 30 seconds apart, the Locos let up in the second period, and the Warriors capitalized to tie the game 4-4 with 4:44 left in the frame.

Early in the third, the Warriors actually jumped ahead 5-4, but fortunately, third period comebacks aren’t something out of the norm for the Locos.

“For some reason, we always fall apart in the second and then pick it up in the third,” Feragen said. “Good on the kids to do that.”

Undefeated in the regular season, with just one tie in their first game of the year, the Locos claimed first place in the league with an 11-0-1 record. While winning doesn’t come tallying up a few goals, Feragen said the secret to his team’s success – and hopeful continued success in the finals – is on the back end.

“It’s defence – man-on-man, keep on your guy, don’t let him go,” he said. “Then get some quality scoring chances and move your feet.”

That’s what they’ll try to continue on the road Thursday as the series against the Blackfalds Warriors continues. The game begins at 7 p.m. at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena.

“We just need to play our game, show up and play a full 60 minutes,” he said. “And outscore them.”