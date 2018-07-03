LPS extends front counter service

Lacombians will have a bigger window to reach the Lacombe Police Service (LPS) at the front counter.

As of Monday, July 9, 2018, LPS will extend their front counter service hours to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The move, as per a release issued Tuesday, is part of an effort to provide enhanced customer service to the community.

“The extension of hours gives those who live in our community the opportunity to attend our office to make a report, speak to an officer or apply for a criminal record check outside of the standard 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. work hourse,” said LPS Chief Lorne Blumhagen.

“One of the concerns that we heard over and over from our community members, for those who worked out of town and needed to make a report or get a criminal record check done was that they were unable to attend our office prior to our previous closing time of 4:30 p.m.

“LPS feels that by extending out front counter office hours that we can better serve our community with some of their policing needs.”

LPS also reminds the public they provide 24-hour policing services seven days a week within the community.

