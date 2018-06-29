Mirror Fire Department's future at risk

Lacombe County is making a one last-ditch effort to save the Mirror Fire Department.

On July 25 at 7 p.m. at the Mirror Community Hall they’ll be hosting a public meeting to speak with Mirror residents about ramifications of closing the fire department, which could be the reality within a month’s time.

According to Lacombe County Fire Chief Drayton Bussiere, they’ve made efforts over the last 18 months to revitalize the Mirror Fire Department, however, there’s been zero increase in volunteers for it.

“We have to meet the minimum standards to make this department viable and to perform the duties of a fire department safely, we need to comply with regulations,” he said in a release issued Friday.

“At the end of the day, we need the community to understand the importance of these minimum standards, as well as how it will affect their service levels and potential impacts to insurance if the fire department is not revitalized.”

At present there are just five firefighters in Mirror - a number that falls not only falls well short of those minimum standards, but short of the number to make having a local department viable for the community.

“We not only require 12 committed individuals to join this department, but they also need to complete adequate training to be able to safely respond to calls,” said Bussiere. “Currently, the Mirror Fire Department’s training is limited and we rely heavily on Alix to provide the manpower needed to safely and efficiently fight fires or to respond to motor vehicle accidents.”

Should the revitalization effort not succeed, the Alix Fire Department will be the ones providing service to the community.

Mirror, Alta. is a hamlet in Lacombe County located 42 kilometres east of Lacombe, and about 66 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.