Celebrate Canada Day throughout Central Alberta

Canada’s 151st birthday might fall on a Sunday this year, but it will be anything but a lazy one with plenty of activities for Lacombe and area residents to participate in.

Figure out how best to celebrate the nation with this list of festivities going on throughout the region.

Lacombe

Kick off the day with a free pancake breakfast at the English Estates Centre (5842, Hwy 2A), put on by the Wolf Creek Business Group. For children nine years and under, the “Kiddies Kash Sand Pile” will make its return, amongst a number of family friendly activities.

Midday, events will reflect Canada’s rich culture and history. At Michener House, let creative juices flow during Art in the Garden from 10 a.m. until noon, or take a tour of Lacombe’s historic downtown from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. A garden tea party will also be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The Blacksmith Museum will light up the forge on 49 St. with live demonstrations from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., or hop on a horse-drawn wagon at the TD Bank parking lot for a ride throughout downtown.

The Lacombe Legion will also make their annual colour march from the Lacombe Memorial Centre to the legion building promptly at 11:30 a.m., followed by a flag raising ceremony and barbecue.

The coming together of the community will be the focus in the evening, with the Lacombe Community Market setting up on Cranna Lake’s eastern shore for 4:30 p.m., along with a free music concert featuring Pete Stone and the Steve Arsenault Band at 8 p.m.

Festivities will wrap up in Lacombe with the only opportunity for residents to catch fireworks within the city this summer at 11 p.m. at Cranna Lake.

Blackfalds

The Town of Blackfalds festivities very much reflect the young family vibe of the community, with free activities for everyone throughout the afternoon and evening.

Residents are encouraged to dress in their “Canadian best” and head to Tayles Spray Park for a cupcake and other Canada Day goodies.

Festivities will move over towards the Abbey Centre for 5 p.m., where more cupcakes, as well as popcorn, snow cones and more will be served up.

At 6:30 p.m., the town will officially unveil the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural at the Abbey Centre, right before country artist Cole Malone rocks it up on the Ag Society Amphitheatre.

Festivities will also wrap up at 11 p.m. with fireworks at All Star Park as presented by the Blackfalds Pyro Crew.

Residents are also encouraged to post their activities on social media with the hashtag #myblackfalds.

Bentley

Just 20 minutes west of Lacombe on Hwy 12, the Town of Bentley will also highlight Canada’s historic roots at the Bentley Museum from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A blacksmithing demonstration will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., when festivities will then shift to Main Street Park.

At 5 p.m., opening ceremonies and the singing of “O Canada” will commence, followed by the serving up of hot dogs (at the Bentley Curling Club) drinks and cupcakes. Until 8 p.m. children, seniors, and children at heart can participate in a variety of games and events, including face painting, music and prizes. A pie toss fundraiser will also be held in support of purchasing new equipment for the Joslyn Snow Memorial Playground at Bentley School.

At 10:30 p.m. fireworks will be launched on the south side of the town to wrap up the day’s events.

Alix

Join the community at Rahr Park (4601 47 St.) from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. for games, face painting, obstacles courses and entertainment. When you’re hungry, grab some free hot dogs, drinks, cake and ice cream.

Ellis Bird Farm will open their doors at 11 a.m. and invite everyone to join for arts, crafts and the singing of “O Canada, as well as an acknowledgement of Indigenous presence in the province and the singing of Treaty 6. A birdhouse building demonstration will take place in the afternoon.

Flying Cross Ranch will also open their gates from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. for a petting zoo, as well as pony and horse rides.