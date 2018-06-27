A by-election win for the Conservative Party of Canada in Quebec should signal a warning to the government in power.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his playwright Gerald Butts can script all the lines in the world about lowering taxes and helping the middle class, and doing more to end climate change than any government before them, but it’s a show people just aren’t interested in.

Even in Quebec, which is traditionally not a Conservative stronghold, Canadians are realizing the lines are just that – talking points that have zero substance, zero creativity, and next to no truth to them, either.

His so-called war against climate change through a carbon tax will amount to nothing. He and Environment Minister Catherin McKenna both know this – which may be why they both turned up the deflection in the last couple weeks of Question Period, pointing out the opposition has no plan for climate change. (They’re the opposition, not the government in power. Why should they have a plan right now?) They’re on track to miss the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets made to the United Nations – the same ones set out under the Stephen Harper government.

His talk about easing burdens for the middle class is just as bad. In fact, more Canadians are paying more taxes this year then they have before, not to mention the trickle down effects of the aforementioned carbon tax.

I have a full time job, but not one that affords me the ability to take a second job as my schedule is all over the place. It would be very difficult for me to be able to move into a place on my own right now. That was true two years ago, but now I can’t fill up my car on $60 like I could then. I don’t even get a quarter of a tank for that anymore. It’s now costing my parents upwards of $100 to fill their vehicles because they still need to go to the grocery store and get my siblings to school and work. At this point, none of my siblings would be able to afford a vehicle of their own to lessen the burden on my parents, either.

Increased gas prices, however, according to Trudeau, are “exactly what we want.”

Then there are the increases on everyday items. I’m paying just as much for a medium coffee now as I was paying for a large two years ago. Tim Hortons’ cold drinks are now reaching Starbucks and Second Cup territory, and they’re far from the same quality. Groceries are the same, and there’s definitely been an increase in the cost of clothing and other goods. Everything is more expensive, and I’m making the same amount of money.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister just upgraded a lakeside retreat. While many Canadians will forego vacations for years to come, Trudeau installed a sauna. He paid for the sauna himself, but it was taxpayers that supplied the $4,368 to install it. Another $10,000 was put towards a new screened patio, three umbrellas and stands and a $5,000 golf cart. Then, there was a supposed additional $7,500 for a swing set.

Must be nice.

If this was just “me” issue fueled by envy, I wouldn’t publicly complain. We all have wants we can’t afford, and sometimes you have to settle for holding a towel above your head rather than an umbrella or using cheap sunscreen. The problem is this spending shows how out of touch Trudeau is with the average Canadian, their businesses, and many non-profits and charitable organizations.

In Bentley, they’ve been working for months to fundraise for an accessible playground for the school in honour of the late Joslyn Snow. Something like $7,500 would cover a good portion of the costs for a community in need, rather than an extra for his personal family that will only be used a handful of times. That money could go towards any number of similar needed projects that are now more expensive because of his tax – not to mention pending tariffs.

Clearly, people are starting to notice the Liberals’ tales of fantasy are just that. Unicorns and puppies aren’t running happy and free, and the only “sunny ways” they have are those of ignorance to the hardship of the average Canadian.

Trudeau is practically having a Marie Antoinette-inspired “Let them eat cake” moment.

Liberals and progressively-minded people have their place in Canadian politics, but within the actual party, it looks like many of the MPs and ministers have read the scripts for so long they’re actually starting to believe lines few else can.

To think this could only be Act I of Trudeau’s play at being a responsible government in power. The way it’s going, however, he might not have a big enough audience for Act II.